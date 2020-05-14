4th of July cancellations begin as Valley leaders predict virus concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many local leaders are taking the first steps in looking at the summer months and how their events will impact neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Already, communities like Struthers and Canfield have canceled Fourth of July celebrations. Austintown has postponed theirs to September and others are still grappling with what to do.

“This was not an easy decision, but with great concern for our participants and our community, we felt it just isn’t safe at this uncertain time to have throngs of people, elbow to elbow on the Green,” the Canfield 4th of July Committee wrote in a letter to the community.

Festivals, fairs and other gatherings are being canceled or postponed as organizers weigh whether to plan and hope for the best or have their efforts go to waste if guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, Governor Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control make it impossible to hold their events.

Still, many are taking a wait and see approach and watching what new guidelines may come out of the governor’s office over the next month.

Ohio’s Safe at Home order expires May 29. Restaurants can open back up for outside dining on May 15, while inside dining begins May 21.

Governor Mike DeWine has not made any recommendations yet about public pools and campgrounds. Those recommendations are expected in the coming days.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.