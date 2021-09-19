4th annual memorial bash honors Howland graduate’s memory

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The fourth annual Ross Griffin Memorial Bash was held in Howland Sunday.

The event honors Howland graduate Ross Griffin, who died in 2018.

The proceeds from the tickets go towards several causes, including the Northeast Ohio Help Network.

Local businesses also sponsored the event. Griffin is remembered fondly in the community.

“There’s no kid more full of life than Ross. I mean, he was homecoming king, he was mister everything. He was high school quarterback, he went to Ohio University, was amazingly popular to OU. I mean, he was just one of those kids that everybody sort of gravitated towards. Great kid,” said Steve Lewis of the memorial foundation.

Last year the event was held virtually. Like many, they were glad to be back in person.

Lewis said the community support in Howland and throughout the Valley has been wonderful.