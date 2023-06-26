Editor’s note: This story corrects the number of shell casings found at the scene. We regret the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after 45 shell casings were found on the scene of a possible shooting, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Market Street in Warren just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots, according to a report.

They found 45 shell casings in a parking lot there, but no suspects or victims.

Police are still investigating.