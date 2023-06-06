BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police responded to a Speedway gas station on Friday in Boardman for a gift card scam.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Midlothian Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

The manager told police that three people purchased nine gift cards (three for each person) that were $50 apiece. The cards totaled $4,500.

Reports said that the Net Spend gift cards could only be purchased with cash. Police said that the suspects tried to pay with a card and told the cashier to hit the cash button when completing the transaction because they knew the card would be declined and that hitting the cash button would allow the transaction to go through.

Police said that the suspects consist of one man in his 30s, one man in his 20s, and one woman in her 20s.

Police requested photos and videos from security cameras. Reports said that copies were requested for investigators.