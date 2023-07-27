HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Public assistance fraud charges were brought against 43 people in Pennsylvania during June.

Forty-one of the alleged violators face felony charges and two face misdemeanors.

The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) said that the cases total $202,064 in losses. Investigators said the people misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received tax-payer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

In May, 52 people were charged, 55 in April and 61 in March.

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

OSIG said they rely on tips from the public about fraud. You can anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.