400 kids line up for gifts from Santa in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the holiday season in Campbell.

Tonight was the first-ever Christmas Fest.

There was a parade through Roosevelt Park and a tree lighting ceremony.

Fifteen different organizations donated money to buy gifts for children.

Organizers tells us 400 kids signed up to receive a gift from Santa.

“I wish that I could do this all the time,” said Campbell mayor Bryan Tedesco. “But we don’t have the money, but it’s great.”

Philip Igo was tonight’s special guest who lit this year’s Christmas tree.