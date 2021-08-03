4 WRTA routes in Warren end after funding issues

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Transit Authority services on four routes in Warren will be discontinued by the end of August.

The grants that paid for the program will expire.

The four fixed routes that are affected by the change are the #70 Southeast, #72 Southwest, #74 Elm and #75 Northwest.

Bus route #28, or the Warren Express route, will continue to operate on the old route to Lane Drive and will still participate in WRTA’s scheduled curb-to-curb service.

WRTA officials wanted to place a quarter-percent sales tax issue on the ballot this fall to get funding to continue services into Trumbull County, but the idea was rejected by Trumbull County commissioners, according to a statement by WRTA.

“We really wish we could have continued service into Warren, but our grant funding was limited. We had hoped to get the sales tax issue on the ballot so we could continue because the need is definitely there,” said WRTA executive director Dean Harris.

More information is available on WRTA’s services on its website.