YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four people — one inmate and three staff members — were taken to the hospital for smoke evaluation after a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon.

Public affairs director Ryan Gustin said staff members saw smoke in one of the housing pods at around 3:30 p.m.

Gustin said the pod was evacuated and the fire was quickly put out and contained to one cell.

There was no damage to the building. The fire occurred in an area that houses Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) inmates.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, the state fire marshal and the prison are investigating the cause.