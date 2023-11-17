YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a 12-year-old child has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on the North Side that injured three other people.

Lt. Robert Gentile of the police department’s traffic unit said a car was going west on Alameda Avenue around 9:50 a.m. when it collided with an SUV that was traveling north on Juanita Avenue.

The intersection is temporarily closed while officers are on scene.

There were three people in the car and a single person in the SUV, Gentile said. All four people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The child that passed away was a passenger in the car.

Gentile said speed was a factor in the crash.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Accident Investigation Unit at 330-742-8929 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.