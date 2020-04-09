4 projects in Lordstown moving forward, bringing hope for future

The LG Chem battery plant, Trumbull Energy Center, Lordstown Motors and TJX HomeGoods warehouse are hope of a bright economic future for the Valley

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though unemployment is high right now, at least one local leader believes in an optimistic economic future for the Mahoning Valley — and these high hopes are centered around Lordstown.

In this uncertain time, many people are out of work since their jobs were deemed nonessential under the stay-at-home order.

By the looks of a property in Lordstown, you might think it’s just a bunch of cleared land but it’s the future home of the LG Chem battery plant. Right across the street is the site of the Trumbull Energy Center — the second power plant to be built off of Tod Avenue.

Those are just two of the four big investment projects underway in Lordstown.

“We’re in this pandemic right now but we have a bright future. Things are moving forward,” Sen. Sean O’Brien said.

He feels optimistic for what’s to come, especially with all four projects still moving forward, including the TJX HomeGoods distribution warehouse that’s making progress and Lordstown Motors across from that.

“We have a lot of good still happening in the Valley,” O’Brien said. “We’re talking about $8 billion between all these projects, so it’s still exciting we’re able to accomplish this and still move forward.”

“There is a lot of good work coming in this area,” said Jamie Burdette, with Joe Dickey Electric.

Burdette is an electrical contractor doing work on the TJX project and for Lordstown Motors. He said even though some work is temporarily on hold, this could be the company’s biggest year yet.

“We have a lot of work on the books and we’re going to be busier now than we’ve ever been. Our company is 65, 66 years strong and this is going to be projected the biggest year we have in the company history.”