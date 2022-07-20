WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a house in Warren was issued a summons after four overdoses happened at the house.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m. Monday to the house in the 100 block of Genesee Ave. NE on reports of an overdose. The person was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police said the call history for the house showed four overdoses there in the past three months.

The homeowner, Maridee Costanzo, 64, was issued a summons on a charge of permitting drug abuse in her home.

Costanzo failed to appear at her arraignment on Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.