COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull counties are getting over $1 million from the Ohio EPA to build four electric vehicle charging stations.

Three stations will be built in Mahoning County with the money and one in Trumbull County. The locations are:

Eastern Gateway Community College, Thomas Humphries Hall, 101 E. Federal St.,

Mahoning County, $420,944 to install five dual-port 360 kW chargers serving 10 parking spaces.

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US, 998 E. Western Reserve Rd., Mahoning County, $271,720 to install four single-port 180 kW chargers serving four parking spaces.

Pilot Travel Centers, Pilot Flying J Travel Center Store 11, 10920 Market St., Mahoning County, $203,240 to install two dual-port 350 kW chargers and one single-port 100 kW charger serving four parking spaces.

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US, 6985 Truck World Blvd., Trumbull County, $271,720 to install four single-port 180 kW chargers serving four parking spaces.

In total, $7.9 million in grants was awarded across the state to install 150 charging stations at 32 locations in 25 counties.

The grants were awarded with the goal of expanding accessibility for electric vehicles across the state.

A list of locations across Ohio is online. Counties close to the Valley, including Ashtabula, Portage, Stark and Summit, also received funding for charging stations.