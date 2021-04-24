4 injured after SUV takes out pole in Youngstown

It happened on McCartney Road near Keystone Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle drove off the road and took out a light pole on the east side of Youngstown Saturday afternoon.

It happened on McCartney Road near Keystone Avenue.

According to officials on scene, the SUV went off the road and hit a light pole, knocking it down.

There were four people in the SUV, a three-month-old, a juvenile and two adults. All had seatbelts on and suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

The road is open. The Youngstown Fire Department were on scene to help the four get out of the vehicle.