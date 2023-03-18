YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four people were taken into custody Friday night after leading Youngstown police on a chase ending in someone’s front yard.

The chase ended on Idlewood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Youngstown police told First News that the driver, Isaac Bethel, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and fleeing. A passenger also received a summons for obstructing official business.

Two others in the car were juveniles. They were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and released to their parents.

There was a heavy police presence and the car was seen stopped in the grass.

Police are still investigating what led to the chase.