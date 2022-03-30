BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were hurt and one person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck and passenger van collided in Brookfield Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of Warren Sharon and Warner roads.

The passenger van was from Concord Care Nursing Home and was carrying passengers. The other vehicle, a dump truck, was pulling a trailer with equipment on it.

Courtesy: Vienna Fire Dept.

Three people were treated at the scene and one was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with minor injuries, according to police.

Ohio State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Troopers were still on scene and did not immediately name the nursing home.