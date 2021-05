MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a minivan and a buggy.

It happened at West Middlesex Road and Orchard Road in Mercer County shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.



Four people were thrown from the buggy. They were all taken to the hospital.

One of those victims, a 17-year-old girl, was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

No one inside the van was hurt.

The horse died.

The crash blocked one lane of traffic.