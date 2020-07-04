4-H seniors parade at fairgrounds with 2020 Trumbull County Fair canceled this year

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Trumbull County Fair was canceled, causing the seniors to miss out on their last year participating in the Junior Fair

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Fair Board honored 4-H seniors today at an Independence Day celebration.

More than two dozen seniors paraded down the midway at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

The seniors were encouraged to hold signs with pictures of their animals, and parents and grandparents were invited to cheer them on.

The motorcade was led by the 2020 Trumbull County Fair Queen, Amanda McCauley.

“I give the kids, 4-H and FFA and all those groups, a lot of credit this year to do all that work and then not be able to compete,” said Jan Solomon, Junior Fair Coordinator.

After the parade, a lunch was held for the 4-H seniors.