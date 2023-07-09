BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, food stands were set up and rides were being brought in as staff put the final touches on the Trumbull County Fairgrounds ahead of opening ceremonies on Tuesday.

This year, the fairgrounds boast some new improvements — like a first aid spot, a new ticket booth and new railings on the grandstand. Over at the 4-H barns, from across Trumbull County were bringing their animals in.

Wyatt Steepleton has put all that work and more into his over 1,300 pound cow named Jack Frost.

“It takes a lot of work. I’ve been to a couple shows. I’ve fed him a lot. I have to work on walking him, I have to wash him twice a day,” Steepleton said.

A few barns down, the happy hands 4-H kids were taking care of their hogs.

It’s Cody Kibler’s last year doing 4-H . He says his favorite thing is “the friendships I’ve made. Hard work and dedication that it takes to put into this and just the overall experience we’re going to feel. I learned life skills and how to take care of an animal and produce a wholesome product for consumer to consume.”

Kibler is going to Ohio State Agriculture Technical Institute in the fall for livestock production and management. He says his involvement in the club through the years has definitely influenced his decision.

“I love this and I want to do this forever,” Kibler said.

On the other hand, some, like Lucas and Case Sutliff are just getting started — it’s their first year bringing hogs to the fair.

“I’m just doing it for the experience, having fun,” they said.

Kibler’s advice for kids just starting out?

“Always have fun. Don’t let the blue ribbons and everything be the main focus,” Always have fun and just mainly have fun.”