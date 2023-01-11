STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Struthers City Council started its meeting Wednesday night by honoring two policeman and two firemen who helped save a 12-year-old girl trapped in a burning house.

On Dec. 21, firemen Rob Ditman and Scott Kehres and policemen James Ritter and Louis Rossi together helped save the girl during a fire on Edison Street.

Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller honors (from right to left) officer Louis Rossie, officer James Ritter, firefighter Scott Kehres, firefighter Rob Ditman saving 12-year-old girl.

Before the four came forward at the meeting, Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller spoke about their heroics.

“I know they’re not too fond of getting awards, but we really feel like they deserve to be recognized for the quick response that they gave that night, and quick thinking, and the teamwork,” Cercone Miller said.

All four were given proclamations of commendation from the city and received a round of applause from the people at the meeting.