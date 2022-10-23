CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.

Lucas Wheatcroft, 21, and Robert Burson, 24, have been charged with criminal trespass and arson. Madison Culver, 21, is charged with criminal trespass. All three are in the Trumbull County Jail.

Madison Culver

There is an outstanding warrant is out for a Warren suspect, Raymond Kohn, 27, who is also charged with criminal trespass.

The fire happened Monday, Oct. 17, around 10:30 p.m. at the property of the former Warren Steel Holdings at the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue in Champion. The fire was contained to the steel mill and the building was demolished.

According to Champion PD, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set in the area with a lot of paper products.

According to the press release, Champion PD got confessions from three of the four suspects. The three were transported to Trumbull County Jail.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect.