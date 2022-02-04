3G shutdown could impact some seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now would be a good time to check with the older adults in your life who may rely on cell service for their mobile devices.

The shutdown of the 3G network and switch over to 5G is coming soon and for many, it could render their devices inoperable.

The shutdown involves the nation’s three major wireless carriers and could occur as soon as this month.

As the 3G network retires, individuals will not be able to make or receive calls and text messages or use data services on their older phones. The shutdown could also impact other devices that rely on 3G connectivity, including medical alert devices, tablets, home security systems, and roadside assistance systems.

Customers will be notified if their service is impacted, however, some seniors with older phones they use only to contact 911 for emergencies may not receive a notification if they don’t have an active service carrier.

Mobile service providers may be offering older adults special deals on new devices, including some deals that may include a new phone. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) may be able to assist older adults with switching to a new device using either of its two programs:

The Lifeline Program provides a discount on phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. More information, including eligibility, how to apply and participating providers can be found here.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a temporary discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information, including eligibility and what it covers is here.

Additional information about the transition to 5G can be found on the FCC’s website.