38 Special to play Packard Music Hall

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seventies and eighties rock band 38 Special is scheduled to play Packard Music Hall in Warren this fall.

The performance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Seats range from $32 to $68.

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, July 2nd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only when you use the password: PACKARD

The Southern Rock band is best known for its hits “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and “Caught Up in You,” among others.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums