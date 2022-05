(WKBN) — Multiple tornadoes devastated much of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada 37 years ago to the day.

The strongest of those tornadoes moved through Niles and Wheatland, Pa. One cut a path from Newton Falls to Hermitage.

The tornado was ranked as an F-5, causing catastrophic damage.

Nine people were killed in the city that day in 1985. Their names are displayed on a memorial at Niles Park Plaza on Route 422.