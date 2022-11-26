HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room.

The society opened its 20th Annual Christmas Tree Tours on Saturday. There are 35 decorated trees at the Stewart House on East State Street.

Guests can check out all of the trees in each of the rooms in the old Victorian Home. Gerald and Brenda Kulka said they look forward to the event every year, and let guests know what to look for in each of the trees.

“We do have a red bell on every tree, and it’s just something for them to look for, kids like to look for them, but the adults want to know what they get if they find the ball — but there’s no prize,” Gerald Kulka said.

The Kulkas said they look forward to this year after last year’s tours were considered its most visited yet.

There’s another tour from 1-5 p.m. tomorrow. They will also run for the next two weekends.

Tour times are 5-8 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

