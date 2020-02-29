33 WYTV News anchor helps judge best cookies for Mahoning Valley Historical Society fundraiser

Lindsey Watson said she tested about 13 cookies to help determine who came out on top in a variety of categories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the community came together at the Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown Friday afternoon to judge who baked the best cookies in the Mahoning Valley.

It’s for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Cookie Table and Cocktails fundraising event.

Anchor Lindsey Watson was one of the judges. She said she tested about 13 cookies to help determine who came out on top in a variety of categories.

Those categories include Best Decorated Cookie, Best Traditional Cookie and Best Use of a Unique Ingredient.

Winners of the contest will be announced during Saturday night’s banquet at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Social Hall.