33 WYTV names winner of Remarkable Women contest

(WYTV) – For the past month, 33 WYTV has introduced four truly remarkable women, all nominated to be a local candidate to be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

The winner for this year’s event is Samantha Villella. She was nominated by her sister Nikki Snyder.

If you ask Nikki, Sam embodies what being a remarkable woman is all about. She is a powerful force in the Multiple Sclerosis community, both locally and nationally.

After both her mom and sister were diagnosed with the disease 6-years apart, Sam had it on her heart to raise awareness. Beyond educating herself, she’s raised funds, walked, launched a non-profit and started a podcast for those battling MS and anyone who’s facing adversity in their journey of life.

Sam has taken her fight against multiple sclerosis to the Ohio Statehouse and attended several Public Policy Conferences in Washington D.C.

Her mission is to make sure that one day MS stands for ‘Mystery Solved.’

Congratulations to Samantha Villella. As a candidate in Nexstar’s Remarkable Women initiative, Sam will travel to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show.

Other candidates highlighted in the WYTV 33’s Remarkable Women series are:

Ashley Totin was nominated by her dad, Jim Martof. She is now the project engineer at America Makes and was even named the Mahoning Valley’s Young Professional Engineer of the Year in 2019.

Wilma Torres was nominated by her niece, Elisa Matlock. She went from relying on the nonprofit organization Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to being its CEO.

Rohnda McCloskey was nominated by her mom, Wanda Macklam. She helped write House Bill 488, which mandates health coverage for children with PANDAS, an oftentimes misdiagnosed disorder associated with strep throat in kids.