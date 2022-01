(WYTV) – The 33 WYTV family has learned of the passing of a former team member.

Ed Littler was a sports anchor on WYTV from 1980 to 1985.

He worked for stations in Columbus, Akron and spent the last 25 years of his career in Nebraska. He retired in 2017.

KSNB-TV reports Littler had been hospitalized for COVID-19 when he died yesterday. He was 70 years old.