$300 monthly payments in Rescue Plan raises questions about poverty

Policy researcher Will Petrik said one of the ways families need support is with child care costs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Rescue Plan will help provide about $300 a month to eligible Ohio families with children. But is that enough to help kids living in poverty?

“There are nine Ohio cities in which half the children live in poverty,” said Ohio Rep. Janine Boyd, D-9th District.

One of those cities is Youngstown. The census bureau says close to 57% of the city’s children live in poverty — the second-highest percentage in the country.

Policy researcher Will Petrik said one of the ways families need support is with child care costs. He thinks the money from the American Rescue Plan will provide immediate relief for families in need but doesn’t address long-term issues.

“At the state level, we need to really be pushing for more investments in equality in access and affordability for high-quality child care,” Petrik said.

A report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office this month shows a gap between federal guidelines for child care help and Ohio rules.

The Federal government says a family of three, making up to $62,000 a year, should be able to get a grant towards child care. States aren’t required to follow that guidance.

Ohio has set its number at less than half of that at about $28,000. That means that 56% fewer children are eligible for help in Ohio than would be if they used the federal amount.

“Why do we do that as a state? It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Petrik said.

Advocates say child care assistance would support our economy by allowing parents to go to work. It would also set kids up for a bright future.

“When kids have access to that, it improved their educational outcomes. It improves their health outcomes and just generally gives them a better opportunity to grow and thrive,” Petrik said.

Governor DeWine’s proposed budget would increase Ohio’s income requirements by 8%. That would allow 2,000 more children statewide to have access to these grants in 2022.

Audrey Morales, interim director of Mahoning County Job and Family Services said the American Rescue Plan Act is investing significantly in child care in the amount of an additional $39 billion, nationally.

Ohio’s portion of the funding is estimated to top more than $1.2 billion.

“Mahoning County will continue to offer child care services and follow the state guidance regarding the childcare program, Morales said.