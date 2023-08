HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A representative of a paving company reported that approximately 30 traffic cones were stolen over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police reports state the cones were stolen from a work zone on State Route 18 near Hempfield Township.

PSP said that there are no suspects, leads or witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.