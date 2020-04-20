30 police departments head out to Canfield Fairgrounds for K-9 training

The dogs went through many exercises, including how to find a suspect hiding in a field

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Local police departments utilized Monday’s beautiful sunshine for some intense dog training.

At the Canfield Fairgrounds, 30 different police departments and those new to the force helped train their dogs.

The dogs went through many exercises, including how to find a suspect hiding in a field.

“I hope they learned to use the dog to keep themselves safe and be able to get more work done with animals,” said lead dog trainer Jeremy Riley.

Riley trains all over the state and says that the training is very effective.