30 bullet holes in Youngstown house where teen wounded

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found 30 bullet holes late Saturday in a South Side home where a teen was wounded.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m. for gunfire in the 500 block of West Delason Avenue and when they arrived, they were told a 17-year-old male had been shot in the buttocks and someone had already taken him to the hospital.

Police found the bullet holes on one side of the house, reports said. Officers also found six spent casings from a 9mm handgun and nine spent 7.62mm casings from an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle.

The teen is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.