YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, about 30 bikes were given to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown (BGCY).

Judge Molly Johnson of Canfield organized the drive. About 30 bikes and scooters were given to the BGCY.

Walmart in Boardman also donated three brand new bikes and three scooters.

These bikes will serve as incentives for children in the club.

“At the start of the summer, my son had outgrown another bicycle and his old bike was in pretty much mint condition and I figured we could do something better than just take it out to the curb,” Johnson said.

“As kids have good behavior and they’re helpful without having to be asked and they get good grades, they get incentives and those are called ‘Club Bucks,'” said Edna Edmonds, BGCY director.

BGCY is accepting other gently used bikes. If you would like to make a donation, simply call them at 330-782-2714 ext. 103 and set up a time to drop off.