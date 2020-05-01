3-year-old Newton Falls girl battling cancer passes away

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Newton Falls toddler who was battling cancer has passed away.

Three-year-old Alayna Bretsik fought a tough battle against stage four neuroblastoma for more than a year.

The cancer had spread throughout her blood and bones and her little body could no longer take treatment. Last week, she was brought home to spend her last memories with her family.

On Saturday, thousands of people drove by her home in a parade to show their love and support.

Alayna passed away on Wednesday surrounded by her loving family.