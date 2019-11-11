3 women robbed at gunpoint leaving Grove City outlet mall

Police say three elderly women were robbed at gunpoint walking from the Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – On Sunday night, three elderly women were robbed at gunpoint as they walked from the Grove City Outlet Mall to a nearby hotel. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The armed robbery happened just after closing time along Westside Square Drive, which connects the Grove City Outlet Mall and the Marriott next door.

Pennsylvania State Police investigate minor crimes at the mall frequently, but nothing quite like this.

“As far as robberies or things of this nature or anything violent, we haven’t had anything in recent history in that area,” Trooper Joseph Morris said.

Police said the man pulled a gun and ordered the women to hand over their bags.

The suspect got away with several items, including shopping bags, purses and cell phones.

The victims were all from outside of the area. They came to Grove City to shop.

The investigation is more difficult because of a lack of security cameras.

“The outlet mall currently does not have cameras that monitor the exterior of any of the buildings,” Morris said.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5’6″ to 5’8″ with a stocky build. He was wearing a knit hat and dark clothing at the time.

He waited for the victims, then ran away into the mall parking lot where he made his escape.

The suspect may have gotten into a dark-colored car.

The lack of security cameras has been a sticking point with police before.

“We have had discussions with them at one time about it,” Morris said.

Simon Property Group, which owns Grove City Outlets, said in a statement that they are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for their shoppers, retailers and employees through a continuous security patrol of their property and parking lots.

Morris advises everyone use common sense and be careful when going to your car after shopping.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “Make sure you have someone with you as you are walking back and forth to your vehicle, if you can.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 724-662-6162.