NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police are investigating a three-car crash that happened Monday on Route 422 near the Eastwood Mall.

Officers say a 68-year-old woman was pulling out of Farmer’s National Bank when she clipped two vehicles heading east on Route 422.

Police say the woman ended up stopping west of the accident near the intersection by Best Buy.

The woman suffered minor injuries but didn’t go to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the crash.