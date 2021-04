A tractor trailer crashed into the back of a car, pushing it into another car

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash involving a semi has Route 422 blocked in both directions.

The crash happened just past the intersection of Routes 422 and 388 in Shenango Township.

A tractor trailer crashed into the back of a car, pushing it into another car.

Three people from both cars were taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was not hurt.