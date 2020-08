Lowellville, Struthers and Campbell fire departments were awarded a grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Three Valley fire departments have been awarded a grant for new equipment.

Lowellville, Struthers and Campbell fire departments were awarded $228,023.81 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

According to Lowellville Fire Rescue’s Facebook, the funds will be used to purchase 32 NFPA compliant SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus) with spare bottles, along with 60 SCBA masks.

