YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners had hoped to finish with the issue of banning large energy projects like solar arrays sooner rather than later, and they took a first step Thursday in issuing a ban.

A public hearing is set for next month, but three townships — Boardman, Ellsworth and Smith won’t be included.

“The townships that were on our agenda today all requested that we hold this hearing, and the hearing will be in February,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Antony Traficanti.

The board banned solar and wind farms in Green Township last fall after holding a crowded hearing there. Next month’s event will cover 10 townships — one of them being Austintown where trustees say they and their residents would rather avoid having the large energy projects come in, at least for now.

“We would like to see other development come in, whether its business or residential — not actual wind or solar farm, which does have some cons,” said Austintown Township Trustee Robert Santos.

Commissioners agree that there are still too many potential environmental downfalls.

“If the company changes hands and you’ve got 150 acres worth of solar panels, nobody’s monitored them, the runoff, the rainwater,” Traficanti said.

Next month’s hearing will be February 15. at McMahan Hall in Canfield across from the county fairgrounds.