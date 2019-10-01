3 teens charged with vandalizing Grove City High School

A 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy are facing charges

by: WYTV Staff

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Three teens are charged with vandalizing Grove City High School.

The charges were filed after police reviewed surveillance video showing the suspects spray painting a wall at the school, according to a news release from the police department.

Police say it happened between August 9 and August 12, but it wasn’t reported until last month.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects — a 15-year-old Grove City boy, 17-year-old New Castle girl and 17-year-old Grove City boy.

They’re charges of institutional vandalism, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal conspiracy.

