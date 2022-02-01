3 teens accused of gun violations in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren police were involved in two separate traffic stops with juveniles accused of having firearms.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle for speeding at 4:30 a.m. Friday on South Street near Main Avenue in Warren.

The teen driver said that she was taking the passenger, who is also a juvenile, to her job at a local pizza shop. Reports say the driver kept looking down hesitantly, stating to officers, “you can check me there are no guns in my car.”

When officers asked the passenger, reports say that the passenger looked like she was going to cry and admitted to having a firearm. Officers say that they found a loaded gun in her fanny pack.

According to the reports, the driver received citations for driving without a license and driving over the speed limit. The passenger was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Reports say that the passenger was transported to JCC and that the car was towed.

Two other juveniles were arrested by Warren police Thursday on firearm charges.

Police say that they pulled over a car just after 10:30 p.m. on Atlantic Street for not having a visible license plate.

Police noticed that the car had temporary tags and did not come to a full stop at a stop sign, according to a police report.

Reports say that the juvenile driver did not have a license or an ID but he was planning on getting his permit the next day.

Once the driver and other juveniles were out of the vehicle, officers found two loaded firearms inside the car. Reports say one was found under the driver’s seat and the other under the passenger seat. Police found that the passenger side firearm was reported stolen.

Ammunition was also found in the car, reports said.

One of the juveniles was released to his mother, while the other two were booked into JJC. The driver was booked on charges of improper handling of firearms and receiving stolen property. The passenger was booked on charges of improperly handling firearms.

The driver was also cited for driving without a license and a stop sign violation. Reports say that the car was towed.