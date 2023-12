YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-680 North.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on the Salt Springs Road exit ramp. Police say one car rolled over on the ramp. The car was heavily damaged.

Authorities told a First News crew member on scene that those who were injured are expected to be OK.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.