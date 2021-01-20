3 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus, work van in Brookfield

The crash involved a bus belonging to Community Bus Service in Trumbull County and a work van

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Three passengers of a school bus were taken to the hospital after a crash in Brookfield Township on Wednesday.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Route 82 near the intersection of Bedford Road SE.

According to investigators, the crash involved a bus belonging to Community Bus Service in Trumbull County and a work van from Thompson Mechanical heating and air conditioning.

The bus service transports students all around Trumbull County. Two staff members and a student were taken to the hospital to get checked out. They had neck braces on but were walking before being transported from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.