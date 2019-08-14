3 shot in New Castle, police search for gunman

One neighbor said she woke up to gunshots and was scared, especially for the children who live in the home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Three people were shot inside of a New Castle home Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who did it while neighbors are in shock.

The call for help came in just before midnight. That’s when police rushed to the scene along Adams Street.

Police said someone walked into the house, shot three people and left.

“I heard — it had to be eight gunshots,” said Michelle Masson, who — along with her two children — woke up to the sound.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and the other to UPMC in Jameson. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Neighbors said the people who live at the house moved in less than a month ago.

Masson was born and raised here. She’s surprised by the violence.

“This is not something that happens here and there’s kids all over here,” she said. “This whole, I would say four streets, is full of children.”

Masson said children also live at the house where the shooting happened. Her son is friends with them.

“What if my son decided to spend the night last night and something like that happened? Scary.”

“It’s really a shock being that there’s so many kids on this block. This house here has five,” Tracy Dodson said.

Dodson came to check on friends who live on Adams Street. He said there’s a daycare right next door.

He’s glad no children were hurt.

“Twenty to 30 kids over there at any given time,” Dodson said. “Sometimes we sit out here and see them walk up the street in big school lines. They do activities, they play games.”

Shenango Township police brought in their K-9 Wednesday to help search for the suspect.

A suspect has not been named.

As police collected evidence, they weren’t telling neighbors much information.

Those neighbors are hoping they don’t see anything like this again.