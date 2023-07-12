PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Three of Pittsburgh’s museums will round out the summer by joining together to offer free admission during the month of August, known as 3 for Free month.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History

Center will be open to visitors free of charge every operating day throughout the month of

August.

All three museums recently won honors from USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as

some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol — fourth in Best Art

Museums; History Center — second in Best History Museums; and Children’s Museum — second in Best Children’s Museums.

Pittsburgh was the only city to see three different museums honored in the top five, and all are supported by annual operating grants from the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Visitors seeking free tickets during the 3 For Free month are encouraged to book online at

each museum’s website — the best way to guarantee admission on what are expected to be

busy days.