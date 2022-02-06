3 people displaced from home after South Side fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were displaced from their home on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon after a fire.

Calls came in around 1:30 p.m. for the fire.

When crews arrived, a fire truck slid on the street due to the ice and snow.

“We did have a lot of issues with the snow and the ice. The first due apparatus started sliding backwards. Thankfully we were able to get that one stopped and then a few minutes later the ladder truck started sliding down the hill probably 10-15 feet or so. Just a lot of slippery conditions,” said Battalion Chief John Lightly. “It was probably one of the more impressive times of sliding the truck that I’ve seen.”

Lightly said the fire was contained to a small amount of damage and was an accidental electrical fire.

No one was injured.