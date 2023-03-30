YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County continues to doll out its American Rescue Plan money from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners agreed to give more than 385,000 to MYCAP. Another $300,000 will go to Catholic Charities and $350,000 to the YMCA.

The agencies will distribute the money to people in need for things such as food and rental assistance.

“These are going for help with rental assistance, utility assistance, and they have a direct line to the people in need. They are the one that administer the monies that we allocate to them,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

The county started with $44 million in COVID-19 funds. It has spent about $30 million.