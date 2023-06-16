YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three of the eight men who were caught up in a prostitution investigation in North Lima have pleaded guilty to lesser charges, according to Mahoning County Court documents.
Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation on March 31 at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops where the eight men were arrested.
All eight suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, however, three of the cases have been adjudicated while others are awaiting further court proceedings. They are as follows:
- Hector Bonilla-Torres, 34, of Struthers, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempting to engage in prostitution. He was fined with a suspended 90-day jail sentence in lieu of two days of community service. He is to have no contact with the Davis Motel, according to court records.
- Mark Tabachino, 54, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempting to engage in prostitution. He was fined with a suspended 90-day jail sentence in lieu of two days of community service. He will also serve 12 months of probation.
- Richard Brown, 29, of Boardman, a pretrial is set for July 4
- Kaho Usis, 44, East Palestine, no further court date is listed
- Erick Wade, 45, of Girard, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 11
- Raymond Cary, 56, of Transfer, Pa., a plea agreement hearing is set for July 25
- John O’Brien, 33, of Dillonvale, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and was fined. He will serve nine months of probation and five days of community service. He was ordered not to have contact with the Davis Motel.
- Devante Corinaldi, 28, of Youngstown, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 20.