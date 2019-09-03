3 new Warren firefighters take oath of office

The new hires bring the department up to full staff

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three new Warren firefighters were sworn in Tuesday.

They took their oaths of office in Warren City Council Chambers.

The new hires bring the department up to full staff.

There are now 65 firefighters in the city department.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said it’s a big improvement from the past several years when staffing was very low.

“That means we continue to operate all three stations, decrease the response times, and for the better safety of our residents,” he said.

Taking their oaths of office were brothers Dominic and Donald Drummond and Matthew VanDevender, the son of a current Warren firefighter.