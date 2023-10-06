STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — Three members of the Pennsylvania Lakeview School District community have died, according to an announcement made by the school Friday morning.

The announcement does not identify those who have died, but it reads, in part, “These bright and promising students left us too soon, leaving our community in deep sorrow.”

There was no school for students on Friday, but the middle-high school will be open for students who want to gather in support of one another. Grief counseling and support services will also be provided to students struggling with the loss, the announcement states.

“We are confident that our community, known for its unwavering love, support, and unity, will rally together in this time of grief,” the announcement reads. “We will together to offer comfort and support to the families and friends, who are undoubtedly facing an unimaginable loss. As a community, we understand the importance of standing together during such trying times.”

First News has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for further information. Check back here for updates.