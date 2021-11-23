8 local school districts win workforce grants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local school districts are among 54 statewide that will share in a $13.5 million grant to help students prepare for the workforce.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced the awards through the Innovative Workforce Incentive Program Tuesday.

Schools can use this funding to invest in resources such as equipment, instructional materials, facilities and operational costs.

The grants will help districts establish new programs for students to earn industry-recognized credentials in priority industry sectors.

Local schools receiving the funding include Brookfield Local Schools, Campbell City Schools, The Academy of Urban Scholars Youngstown, Liberty shools, Mahoning County Educational Service Center, Trumbull County Educational Service Center and Youngtown City Schools.

The grants are broken up into Award 1 and Award 2.

“This funding will help more high school students earn in-demand career credentials that lead to quality, higher-paying jobs without the steep cost and debt that comes with many college pathways,” Husted said.

Other districts receiving the funding can be found at Education.Ohio.gov/IWIP.